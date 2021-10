An area of high pressure is now established over New England, and it is going to be the dominant weather feature for the rest of this week. That is great news for us! It means we’ll enjoy tranquil weather conditions through Friday. Tonight, the sky will be partly cloudy to clear. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s then into the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 45-55. Areas of fog will form after midnight due to calm conditions and the longer autumn nights.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO