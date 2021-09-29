CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

EEOC sues Viewpoint, CampusPoint for disability discrimination

By Malia Spencer
Portland Business Journal
Portland Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging disability discrimination by two Portland companies. The agency filed suit against construction software maker Viewpoint and recruiting company CampusPoint over the rejection of deaf job applicant, the agency announced Wednesday. The case, filed in the U.S. District...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Business Journal

A Portland coworking company declines to renew lease, pares down to last location

Collective Agency, the Portland coworking firm started in 2011, is consolidating to its last location. Collective Agency maintained a location at 3050 S.E. Division St. starting in 2016. Owner Alex Linsker said the last day that location will be open to members is Oct. 29. Linsker recently emailed members to tell them he decided against renewing the Division lease. Explaining the rationale, he wrote that for eight and a half years prior to Covid-19, the coworking firm was a worthwhile endeavor for him.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Business Journal

Oregon Worker Relief Fund opens new round of applications

The Oregon Worker Relief Fund is opening applications for a second round of allocations after receiving an influx of funds from the city of Portland. The OWRF was created in 2020 to fill holes in the public safety net for immigrants and refugees during the Covid-19 pandemic. These populations are left out of unemployment and other safety net programs and with the upheaval of the economy from the pandemic, a coalition of community groups stepped in to create this fund.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Business Journal

Largest Office Buildings in the Portland Metro Area

Information was obtained from JLL and other commercial real estate firm representatives and could not be independently verified by the Portland Business Journal. In case of ties, buildings are listed alphabetically. The metro area is defined as Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties in Oregon and Clark County, Washington. 14.9M: Combined...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland Business Journal

Portland Business Journal recognizes Brandefined in three major categories for 2021

Founded in 2011, Brandefined is an advertising agency that has focused specifically on helping small business owners compete in a space typically reserved for larger corporations. Coining the tagline “Big Brand Strategies For Small Business” over ten years ago, our impact has extended from our home base in Portland to over 40,000 businesses all over the country. 2021 has solidified Brandefined’s mark in the space of advertising. Portland Business Journal recognizes Brandefined as one of the Largest Creative Agencies in the Portland Metro Area, one of the Largest Technology Service Providers in Oregon and Southwest Washington, and one of the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies in Oregon. Our efforts have also earned us a well-deserved spot in the top-five finalists for the BBB’s 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics, the most honorable recognition awarded to Accredited Businesses by the BBB. Our notable accolades include being listed as an Inc. 5000 Company, named by The Oregonian as a Top Workplace in the Pacific Northwest, and maintaining an A+ rating from the BBB since our first year of eligibility with 98% positive feedback from our clients on social media. The dramatic shift of the advertising landscape over the past decade has required the ability of a Creative Agency to adapt, and Brandefined has continued to expand our wide array of customizable services with an emphasis on brand building and management to meet the goals of small businesses of ANY size or budget. Although the majority of our clients begin their relationship with Brandefined by purchasing a low-cost Facebook or Instagram advertising solution, our goal always is to build a trusting, long-term relationship to deliver the best ROI a small business could possibly achieve by partnering with a dedicated ad agency. The services we provide at Brandefined are as varied as the clients we serve. We specialize in Social Media Ad Management, Web Design, Graphic Design, Content Management, Local SEO, and much more to cater to your advertising needs.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Business Journal

Oregon cannabis regulators want to maintain lid on new grower licenses

Oregon cannabis regulators, citing “plenty of supply” and drought in southern Oregon, say they want to maintain a moratorium on new producer licenses in the state. “We will be making the recommendation to the Legislature and the governor to continue (the) moratorium on production for two more years,” Steve Marks, executive director of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, told a meeting of the commission on Thursday.
OREGON STATE
Portland Business Journal

Largest Accident & Health Insurance Companies in Oregon

Information was obtained from the Oregon Department of Consumer & Business Services’ Division of Financial Regulation and could not be independently verified by the Portland Business Journal. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. $14.1B: Total Oregon premiums written in 2020 by all 352 authorized accident and health insurers.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eeoc#Workplace Discrimination#Disability#Internships#Viewpoint#Campuspoint#The U S District Court#Americans
Portland Business Journal

Largest Property & Casualty Insurance Companies in Oregon

Information was obtained from the Oregon Department of Consumer & Business Services’ Division of Financial Regulation and could not be independently verified by the Portland Business Journal. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. $7.3B: Total Oregon direct premiums written in 2020 by all 647 authorized property and casualty...
OREGON STATE
Portland Business Journal

Portland Business Journal

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

The Portland Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/portland

Comments / 0

Community Policy