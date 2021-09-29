EEOC sues Viewpoint, CampusPoint for disability discrimination

Founded in 2011, Brandefined is an advertising agency that has focused specifically on helping small business owners compete in a space typically reserved for larger corporations. Coining the tagline “Big Brand Strategies For Small Business” over ten years ago, our impact has extended from our home base in Portland to over 40,000 businesses all over the country. 2021 has solidified Brandefined’s mark in the space of advertising. Portland Business Journal recognizes Brandefined as one of the Largest Creative Agencies in the Portland Metro Area, one of the Largest Technology Service Providers in Oregon and Southwest Washington, and one of the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies in Oregon. Our efforts have also earned us a well-deserved spot in the top-five finalists for the BBB’s 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics, the most honorable recognition awarded to Accredited Businesses by the BBB. Our notable accolades include being listed as an Inc. 5000 Company, named by The Oregonian as a Top Workplace in the Pacific Northwest, and maintaining an A+ rating from the BBB since our first year of eligibility with 98% positive feedback from our clients on social media. The dramatic shift of the advertising landscape over the past decade has required the ability of a Creative Agency to adapt, and Brandefined has continued to expand our wide array of customizable services with an emphasis on brand building and management to meet the goals of small businesses of ANY size or budget. Although the majority of our clients begin their relationship with Brandefined by purchasing a low-cost Facebook or Instagram advertising solution, our goal always is to build a trusting, long-term relationship to deliver the best ROI a small business could possibly achieve by partnering with a dedicated ad agency. The services we provide at Brandefined are as varied as the clients we serve. We specialize in Social Media Ad Management, Web Design, Graphic Design, Content Management, Local SEO, and much more to cater to your advertising needs.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO