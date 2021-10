Square Enix and Hiroyuki Ito, who is best known for his work on the Final Fantasy series, have announced a new game for the Nintendo Switch which is titled, Dungeon Encounter. The game is best described as a 2D grid-based RPG and while it clearly looks fairly basic it has the potential to be a good strategy-themed game as Final Fantasy veteran Hiroaki Kato is also working on the title. Dungeon Encounter is due to be released on the Nintendo Switch on 14th October and it is also coming to Playstation 4 and PC. Dungeon Encounter will also feature an ATB gauge plus a wait mode. You can watch the trailer for the game down below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO