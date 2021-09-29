Former Olympic swimmer Klete Keller pleads guilty to felony, will cooperate in Capitol riot investigation

WASHINGTON — A five-time Olympic swimming medalist pleaded guilty to taking part in the Capitol riot on Wednesday – becoming the 90th person to do so in the case. Klete Keller, 38, who won two Olympic gold medals on the same relay team as Michael Phelps, appeared in-person in D.C. District Court Wednesday before Judge Richard J. Leon to enter a plea of guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding – a felony count with a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.