A famed basketball team that combines trick shots, comedy and spectacular talent into its games is stopping in Columbia next spring. The Harlem Globetrotters will perform at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena on April 14, as part of a number of stops the team is making in the state. The Globetrotters are also performing at the North Charleston Coliseum April 16, Greenville's Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 9 and the Florence Civic Center on April 11.

