INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Too little, too late. You can’t continually fall behind by multiple scores and expect for a battered defense to keep things close. Because for the third time in four games the Las Vegas Raiders trailed by two touchdowns early. But for the first time this season, the deficit was 21 against the Los Angeles Chargers and it was too big a hole to climb out of, even if the Raiders scored TDs on each of their first two second-half drives to make things interesting on Monday night.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO