Monday’s outage of Facebook and its Instagram platform meant fewer memes shared, for sure, and may have cost Facebook millions in revenue. But let’s talk about another Facebook property that went offline, WhatsApp. For many parts of the world, WhatsApp isn’t just some other way to text, it’s the primary way to communicate and even do business. The outage, for much of the planet, was no joke.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO