We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve made a career of writing about homes, but that doesn’t mean I am able to decorate my own with the ease of a pro. I hem and haw over every purchase and make mistakes just like everyone else. I have discovered a way to cut through the noise that helps me save money and invest in pieces that I truly love though. The secret is a home wish list. Actually, for me, the secret is home wish lists — plural. Here’s how I use them to my advantage.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO