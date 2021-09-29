Have you seen him? FBI searching for suspect dubbed ‘Little Red Riding Crook’ in connection with Westchase bank robbery
The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is looking for a robber who stole from a bank in Westchase on Tuesday. The suspect, whom the FBI have dubbed “Little Red Riding Crook,” walked into a Wells Fargo Bank on 11105 Westheimer Rd. at around noon, wearing a red raincoat-style jacket. He walked toward the counter and showed a note to a teller demanding cash.www.click2houston.com
Comments / 0