Have you seen him? FBI searching for suspect dubbed ‘Little Red Riding Crook’ in connection with Westchase bank robbery

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI Violent Crime Task Force is looking for a robber who stole from a bank in Westchase on Tuesday. The suspect, whom the FBI have dubbed “Little Red Riding Crook,” walked into a Wells Fargo Bank on 11105 Westheimer Rd. at around noon, wearing a red raincoat-style jacket. He walked toward the counter and showed a note to a teller demanding cash.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Bank Robbery#Robber#Crime Stoppers#Wells Fargo Bank#Hispanic
