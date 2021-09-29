CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Kedon Slovis Wants To Play 'Loose and Fast' Football

By Claudette Montana Pattison
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 7 days ago

USC's 2021 season is off to a rocky start, as the team lost their head coach two games into the season, and currently holds a 2-2 overall record.

To add, the Trojans took their first loss at home to the Oregon State Beavers 45-27 since 1960, which was a huge disappointment to USC fans all across the country. Quarterback Kedon Slovis, who has been at the forefront of criticism recently, addressed reporters after Tuesday practice, and discussed his goals for the upcoming game against Colorado.

“If we go play loose and play fast we are going to play our best football," Slovis told reporters. "Honestly, I don’t think we have seen that completely in game form. You’ve seen it at times and spurts, even in the first half, we only put up 17-points, but at limited possessions I thought at times we were playing loose and fast," Slovis said.

"It kinda slowed down in the second half, and that is something that I think that we need to keep building on. And again, if we go out and play loose and play fast, we are going to have a lot of success.”

Last weekend Slovis had 31 completions for 49 attempts with 355 yards, three interceptions and one touchdown. This season he has thrown 83-for-129, with 842 passing yards, four interceptions and four touchdowns total. The Trojans' offense has notably been missing a 'spark' this season, but if the team can flip the switch, they should have a better chance of leaving Boulder, Colorado with a win.

The USC Trojans take on the Colorado Buffaloes, Saturday, October 2. They are currently a 7-point favorite.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Kedon Slovis couldn't match Jaxson Dart's magic; Graham Harrell failed too

Kedon Slovis is far from the first reason USC lost to Oregon State on Saturday night. The defense didn’t show up. The offensive line continued to lack a running game, which puts a quarterback in a very difficult position. USC receivers dropped several passes. Bigger problems exist on this roster than Kedon Slovis.
NFL
USA Today

Kedon Slovis, in a complicated season, has been a complete class act at USC

Yes, football is a cutthroat business. USC fired Clay Helton two weeks into this season. Kedon Slovis replaced J.T. Daniels two years ago. Now he’s on the other side of a complicated quarterback quandary at USC. He was hurt last season. His NFL draft stock isn’t going in the right direction.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Raleigh News & Observer

Kedon Slovis, USC return home to face Oregon State

The last time Southern California played at home, there were so few fans left at the end of a 42-28 loss to Stanford that individual critiques could be heard as Clay Helton headed up the tunnel for what would be the last time as head coach. Whether the stands are...
OREGON STATE
USA Today

Did Jaxson Dart teach Kedon Slovis how to be a better QB at USC?

That question — the title of this story — says most of what needs to be said. Jaxson Dart made USC’s offense dangerous, threatening, potent, and scary for an opposing defense. He made mistakes, mostly because he is a freshman with minimal live-game collegiate experience, but his great plays were so much more dynamic than anything we have seen from Kedon Slovis the past two years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

USC QB Kedon Slovis reacts to potential battle with Jaxson Dart

Following the firing of USC head coach Clay Helton after their Week 2 debacle to Stanford, the Trojans have been left trying to figure things out on the fly. That includes the starting quarterback position. Kedon Slovis left USC’s game against Washington State on Saturday with an apparent neck injury...
NFL
AllTrojans

USC QB Kedon Slovis 'Not Focused' on Quarterback Battle

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis is shutting out the noise, after freshman QB Jaxson Dart's stellar performance against Washington State. Dart did not practice on Tuesday afternoon, but if healthy some question if the freshman would start over veteran starter Kedon Slovis. Slovis has struggled at times this season, getting momentum going on offense and connecting with the teams wide receivers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kedon Slovis
Pasadena Star-News

USC quarterback situation remains unresolved after Kedon Slovis’ 3-INT game

As he tried to hurry USC through a comeback that was not to be, quarterback Kedon Slovis dropped back in the pocket and surveyed the scene in front of him. As an Oregon State pass rusher lunged at his legs, Slovis released a pass over the middle to Gary Bryant Jr. that never arrived at its target, as Beaver linebacker Jack Colletto leaped up for the interception.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA Today

Dropped passes did Kedon Slovis no favors in loss to Oregon State

USC’s offense took another step backward in a brutal 45-27 loss at home to Oregon State on Saturday night, raising more questions about quarterback Kedon Slovis. The junior returned as the starter in Week 4 following an early exit in USC’s win over Washington State a week ago. With freshman Jaxson Dart unavailable for this one, Slovis struggled throughout the game, throwing three interceptions despite passing for 355 yards.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Buffaloes#A Better Chance#American Football#Kedon Slovis Wants#Usc#The Oregon State Beavers#Quarterback Kedon Slovis#Social Media
USA Today

Kedon Slovis gets a third chance at USC

Saturday night, Kedon Slovis gets a second chance to get it right for USC this season. A second chance in 2021 is the third chance Slovis has received in his Trojan career. Slovis, one must remember, was not the QB1 at the start of the 2019 season. J.T. Daniels had that position on the depth chart, but he got injured.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sacramentosun.com

Kedon Slovis powers USC past Colorado

Kedon Slovis threw three touchdown passes and Drake London had nine receptions for 130 yards and a score to pace Southern California to a 37-14 win over Colorado on Saturday in Boulder, Colo. Slovis completed 19 of 29 passes for 276 yards. Michael Trigg and Gary Bryant Jr. each had...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cam Newton Makes Clear Statement About His Football Future

After being released last week by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton is still without a team. The former league MVP will start the season as a free agent. Don’t think this is the end for Newton though. In a new post on Instagram, the onetime No. 1 overall draft pick said he has “a lot of things that I need to get off my chest” in a video due out this Friday.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper Says 1 College Quarterback Is Dropping Fast

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently updated his big board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is still months away. One star college football quarterback is “tumbling” on his draft board. Kiper Jr. revealed that Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler has fallen hard on his latest big...
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

High school football player quits team. Watch coach’s video response that went viral

The video testimonial by a high school football coach commending a player for quitting has gone viral on social media. Kurt Hines, the head coach at Coronado High School in California, posted the short video on Twitter on Wednesday after one of his players quit the team. The video has been liked more than 28,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times.
HIGH SCHOOL
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
586
Followers
602
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy