Kedon Slovis Wants To Play 'Loose and Fast' Football

USC's 2021 season is off to a rocky start, as the team lost their head coach two games into the season, and currently holds a 2-2 overall record.

To add, the Trojans took their first loss at home to the Oregon State Beavers 45-27 since 1960, which was a huge disappointment to USC fans all across the country. Quarterback Kedon Slovis, who has been at the forefront of criticism recently, addressed reporters after Tuesday practice, and discussed his goals for the upcoming game against Colorado.

“If we go play loose and play fast we are going to play our best football," Slovis told reporters. "Honestly, I don’t think we have seen that completely in game form. You’ve seen it at times and spurts, even in the first half, we only put up 17-points, but at limited possessions I thought at times we were playing loose and fast," Slovis said.

"It kinda slowed down in the second half, and that is something that I think that we need to keep building on. And again, if we go out and play loose and play fast, we are going to have a lot of success.”

Last weekend Slovis had 31 completions for 49 attempts with 355 yards, three interceptions and one touchdown. This season he has thrown 83-for-129, with 842 passing yards, four interceptions and four touchdowns total. The Trojans' offense has notably been missing a 'spark' this season, but if the team can flip the switch, they should have a better chance of leaving Boulder, Colorado with a win.

The USC Trojans take on the Colorado Buffaloes, Saturday, October 2. They are currently a 7-point favorite.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter