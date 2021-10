KEWANEE - Every year, millions of Americans are diagnosed with health conditions that could have either been managed before worsening or prevented altogether. This is due in large part to the percentage of people who avoid going to the doctor until absolutely necessary – and even then will typically resort to urgent care or emergency room when a health concern arises. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Americans who were seeking care from a primary care provider hit an all-time Continue Reading

KEWANEE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO