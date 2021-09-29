The Addams Family 2 Star Nick Kroll Is Up For Playing Uncle Fester In Live-Action
The spookiest, kookiest clan in pop culture are returning to theaters this October for The Addams Family 2, the sequel to 2019’s animated reboot of Charles Addams’ iconic gothic brood. Now is a good time to be an Addams Family fan, as Netflix is also working on its own live-action reimagining of the franchise – TV series Wednesday, from director Tim Burton. The cast includes Jenna Ortega in the title role, with Catherine Zeta Jones and Luiz Guzman cast as her parents, Morticia and Gomez.wegotthiscovered.com
Comments / 0