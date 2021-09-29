CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Addams Family 2 Star Nick Kroll Is Up For Playing Uncle Fester In Live-Action

By Christian Bone
wegotthiscovered.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spookiest, kookiest clan in pop culture are returning to theaters this October for The Addams Family 2, the sequel to 2019’s animated reboot of Charles Addams’ iconic gothic brood. Now is a good time to be an Addams Family fan, as Netflix is also working on its own live-action reimagining of the franchise – TV series Wednesday, from director Tim Burton. The cast includes Jenna Ortega in the title role, with Catherine Zeta Jones and Luiz Guzman cast as her parents, Morticia and Gomez.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh Join Benicio Del Toro Thriller ‘Reptile’ (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh have joined Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake in Reptile, a crime thriller that Grant Singer is directing for Netflix. Also joining the cast are Frances Fisher (Watchmen) and Eric Bogosian (Succession). Written by Singer and Benjamin Brewer, the script centers on a hardened detective (Del Toro) who, after the the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. Silverstone is playing Del Toro’s wife, while Pitt is a man so...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Thriller Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Although good movies and shows, like Squid Game, continue to pop up on Netflix, it’s always nice to find a movie you saw years ago or may have flown under your radar when it came out. Premonition could be one of those films for you. The movie was released in...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Catherine Zeta Jones
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Jackie Coogan
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Charles Addams
IGN

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem

Family game night is about to get terrifyingly exciting! Only you and your friends can help Wednesday, Pugsley, Gomez, and Morticia Addams save the Addams Family Mansion in The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem, a hilarious 3D platforming adventure for up to four players.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell to Star in Stephen King’s ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ for Netflix

Yet another one of Stephen King’s many iconic stories is being adapted for the big screen, and this time Netflix is getting in on the game once again. The streamer, who previously premiered 1922 and Gerald’s Game, has announced that Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell will star in their adaptation of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, adapted from a story from the author’s latest novella, If It Bleeds.
MOVIES
kingsriverlife.com

The Addams Family On Stage At Roger Rocka’s

It must be The Addams Family musical, back onstage in the Good Company Players production at Roger Rocka’s Music Hall through November 7. For the first GCP full-cast (25 bodies onstage, plus a few of the mechanical and animated kind) musical of the Covid+ era, director Elizabeth Fiester stacks the deck with a half-dozen major characters with the same performers as the 2014 production, and they are frightfully good.
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Mouth#Abc#Ptsd#Charlize#Theron
ComicBook

The Addams Family 2 Director Addresses Possibility of This Cast Coming to Live-Action

The long-running nature of The Addams Family means that new projects featuring the characters are developed every few years through a variety of mediums. While there's no live-action film announced, many audiences look at the casting choices for the animated The Addams Family as some of the most successful takes on the characters, leaving audiences to hope the cast of the animated films could also join a live-action project. The Addams Family 2 director Conrad Vernon, however, noted that while he is especially proud of the cast of this series, bringing them into live-action would come with a number of challenges and complications that he doesn't face in the world of animation. The Addams Family 2 hits theaters and Premium VOD on October 1st.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser, Luke Kirby Join MGM Horror Thriller ‘Dark Harvest’ (Exclusive)

Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser and Luke Kirby have joined the cast of Dark Harvest, a horror-thriller that David Slade is directing for MGM. Casey Likes and E’myri Crutchfield will star in the project, which Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl are producing via Matt Tolmach Productions. The film, an adaptation of Norman Partridge’s 2007 Bram Stoker Award-winning novel of the same name, is set in a small Midwestern town in which every fall a supernatural specter rises from the cornfields and makes its way toward the town’s church. There, gangs of teenage boys hungrily await their chance to confront the legendary nightmare in...
MOVIES
997now.com

Win Tickets: The Addams Family 2

Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all-new movie, we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond, they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Aladdin Star Offers Update On Live-Action Disney Sequel

Disney has increasingly been awarding the green light to sequels for live-action remakes of the studio’s animated classics, which is corporate synergy at its finest. Emma Stone’s Cruella de Vil will be returning for another adventure, Angelina Jolie’s third Maleficent already has a script and Barry Jenkins’ follow up to The Lion King is gathering a cast as we speak, but official news on another Aladdin has been hard to come by.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Netflix
thatshelf.com

CONTEST: See THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 in Theatres!

We can hear that theme song at the mere mention of the name! Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Thing, Cousin It, Lurch and the rest of the Addams Family clan are back for The Addams Family 2 – and this time the gang are going on a macabre road trip across the USA! The animated sequel’s star-studded voice cast includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon Walton, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, and Bill Hader.
MOVIES
Washington Post

The Addams Family are a bunch of weirdos. So why isn’t ‘The Addams Family 2’ a whole lot weirder?

Think, for a minute, about the Gothic, black-and-white family of ghouls first introduced by cartoonist Charles Addams in the pages of the New Yorker, and later given flesh in the beloved 1960s TV show “The Addams Family” and two 1990s live-action movies. There’s Gomez, with his pencil mustache; Morticia, with her witchy, flowing, floor-length gown; Wednesday, their death-obsessed daughter; Uncle Fester, with the cue-ball head; Lurch, the Frankensteinian butler.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

The Addams Family 2 Review: Charles Addams Should Demand a DNA Test

In a perfect world, Charles Addams would rise from the dead, appalled at the goings on in The Addams Family 2, leaving his estate the comforting task of reburying him. But we live in an imperfect world, divided by class, taste, and family values which are out of step with those of the original Addams family. Charles will remain underground, his back to the evening sky, avoiding the hell out of this vapid, antiseptic tank of a film-for-all-ages. The Addams Family 2 perpetrates the worst sin, turning the seditious whimsy of his original New Yorker cartoon into a children’s film.
MOVIES
IGN

The Addams Family 2 Review

The Addams Family 2 opens in theaters on Friday, Oct 1. The animated adventures of The Addams Family are back with a sequel that creates a confounding amount of noise, unleashes a plot that doesn't make sense within the realm of the Addams, and fails to make the iconic kooky family feel notably different from their surrounding world.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy