Matt Haig’s latest novel is the perfect read for anyone struggling with the effects of the pandemic. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig is one of the most relevant books for readers amid a pandemic. Haig masterfully guides his readers through the story with vibrant imagery and almost poetic details. His writing tackles heavy ideas with grace and leaves his readers with a message that resonates with anyone suffering from pandemic-related stress or uncertainty.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO