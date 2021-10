SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Nearly all employees of Sutter Health are in full compliance of mandatory COVID vaccinations, the Northern California health care provider said Wednesday. Sacramento-based Sutter said less than 200 employees are on unpaid administrative leave for not becoming vaccinated, with more than half of those workers being part-time. More than 99% of Sutter’s 55,000 workers were vaccinated by September 30 when compliance deadlines went into effect, the company said. Those workers who are not vaccinated have just over a week to comply with the mandate. “Some employees are currently taking steps to comply and return to work, while those...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO