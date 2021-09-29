Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rio Arriba by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 14:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-29 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rio Arriba THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL RIO ARRIBA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.