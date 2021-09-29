CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rio Arriba by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 14:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-29 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rio Arriba THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL RIO ARRIBA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#14 35 00
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy