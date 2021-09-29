CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quincy, MA

Tackey Chan, others discuss challenges faced by Asian Americans

Patriot Ledger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON – For Rep. Tackey Chan, growing up as an Asian American in Quincy was a lonely experience. Most of his friends were either Irish or Italian. "I am very aware of what it's like to be left out of the conversation, very aware of not being part of the picture, very aware of being left alone, and very aware of being ignored thinking that your voice is irrelevant," the sixth-term Quincy Democrat said. "And to me that's a big part of the silent struggle, or sometimes the loud struggle that no one hears, of being an Asian American."

www.patriotledger.com

Comments / 11

Julia Tripp
7d ago

this story reminds me of the continuing hate towards blacks in america and now projected towards asians. it wasnt right then. it isnt right now. but thats what happens when these things, cumulative over generations, are allowed to be done with no consequence when done to one race but now deemed inappropriate when that race picks on another. i feel so sad that asians are experiencing this kind of hate which went on unchecked for generations of black people

Reply(8)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Post

Sen. Grassley congratulates Korean American judge on her work ethic. Some Asian Americans say it echoes divisive stereotypes.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley (Iowa), the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Wednesday congratulated a Korean American judicial nominee for the “hard work ethic” of “you and your people,” invoking a stereotype about Asian Americans. The 88-year-old senator, who is seeking reelection to another six-year term, praised Lucy...
FOREIGN POLICY
kulturehub.com

5 Asian American activists creating a safe space for a promising future

In early 2021, “Asian American activists” was not yet a popular topic on social media. Related information was very limited and most of them were outdated. This reality, however, has drastically changed over the past six months. As the “Stop Asian Hate” rally took over the city landscape, a new...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Government
Quincy, MA
Government
City
Quincy, MA
Quincy, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
thewildcattribune.com

Lack of Asian American history festers prejudice

It wasn’t until my English teacher had my class read the article “The Truth Behind Indian American Exceptionalism” during a literature unit that I realized Indian history wasn’t just a random mass migration success story during the twentieth century. For a long time, I was under the impression that Indians,...
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

How Democrats exploit hate crimes against Asian Americans for political gain

Many heard earlier this year about a surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans. Liberals and Democrats have tried their hardest to forge a connection between the horrific hate acts suffered by Asian Americans and the evil of "America’s oldest sin" of racism. This notion soared to front-page news after a white man killed several people, mostly of Asian descent, at massage parlors in Georgia (he was not charged with hate crimes, mind you).
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tackey Chan
whdh.com

Asian American Bay Staters reflect on discrimination, experiences at virtual discussion

For Rep. Tackey Chan, growing up as an Asian American in Quincy was a lonely experience, as most of his friends were either Irish or Italian. “I am very aware of what it’s like to be left out of the conversation, very aware of not being part of the picture, very aware of being left alone, and very aware of being ignored thinking that your voice is irrelevant,” the sixth-term Quincy Democrat said. “And to me that’s a big part of the silent struggle, or sometimes the loud struggle that no one hears, of being an Asian American.”
BOSTON, MA
illinoisstate.edu

National Identity and Racism in an Era of COVID-19: The Case of Asians and Asian-Americans

The Fall International Seminar Series, A New Normal in a Global Context, continues with a feature presentation by Dr. Cara Wong on “National Identity and Racism in an Era of COVID-19: The Case of Asians and Asian Americans.” This seminar is a joint presentation with the Hibbert Roberts Lecture series and will take place at 7 p.m. in Ballroom I of the Bone Student Center on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. For those preferring to attend virtually, a simultaneous livestream will be available, as well. Advance registration is required to attend either in-person or online.
NORMAL, IL
tspr.org

Commentary: The Resurgence of Racism Against Asian Americans - A Reckoning

Attacks on Asian Americans in the United States in the last year have risen coinciding with the anti-Chinese rhetoric tied with the pandemic and by the proliferation of far-right propaganda. Xenophobia has been an American staple and the scapegoating of Asians is nothing new. The Asian narrative in America has been historically torturous. Asians in this country for centuries have been subjected to all manner of unconscionable acts, which they have quietly endured. It’s been said that Asians are minimized in America because they minimize themselves. "Keep your head down, work hard, and don’t complain;" such are the Asian rules of conduct for success in America. Collectivism and face saving, which feed these behaviors, are fundamentally crucial in Asian cultures because the first one ensures harmony on which the second one is built. But as recent events show, this thinking needs a major overhaul.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Asian People#Asian Pacific#Irish#Italian#An Asian American#Nutter Law Firm On#Pacific Islander#Brandeis University#Asians#The Boston Globe
San Francisco Chronicle

Letters: Why are Asian Americans still left out of news coverage?

Regarding “NAACP calls on KTVU to end anchor’s suspension” (Oct. 2): I noticed in the article about KTVU news anchor Frank Somerville’s suspension that Asian Americans are (as is often the case) consistently ignored when mentioning other races in news reporting. Black, indigenous (Native American) and brown (Latino) races are mentioned. Asians are not included. Why are Asian Americans invisible or treated as such?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wxxinews.org

Connections: Discussing vaccine mistrust among Black Americans

The rate of vaccination among Black Americans is significantly lower than the rate among white Americans. Our guests explore the reasons for mistrust and the ongoing challenge of changing hearts and minds in our community. Simeon Banister, vice president of community programs for the Rochester Area Community Foundation. Historic abuse...
ROCHESTER, NY
eaglenationonline.com

Column: South Asian American culture goes from avoided to appropriated

South Asian American discrimination, stereotypes in media. A well known character from one of the most beloved cartoon shows of all time — still broadcasting today — Apu from “The Simpsons” is a stereotypical Indian man who owns a 7/11. His thick accent and frugal nature is frequently made into the butt of jokes by the rest of the characters. The white actor who voices Apu, Hank Azaria, finally apologized for his contribution to Indian American stereotypes after 30 years of playing the character. He did so bitterly, claiming that his critics were just “17 hipsters in a microbrewery in Brooklyn,” rather than the Indian Americans who had directly experienced the repercussions of his actions playing an offensive character.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
San Francisco Chronicle

Bay Briefing: Meet S.F.'s first Asian American city attorney

Good morning, Bay Area. It’s Thursday, Sept. 30, and activists have shut down traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge early this morning to protest congressional inaction on immigration reform. Follow our developing coverage here. And here’s what else you need to know to start your day... The big scramble. On...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
the university of hawai'i system

Asian-American artist traces racism roots to Pearl Harbor bombing

Immediately after the devastating surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, artist Ken Okiishi’s grandfather unloaded all traces of the family’s Japanese possessions by dumping them into Māmala Bay. His rash decision came after receiving a frantic phone call from his brother, whose house had just been searched by the Honolulu police looking for connections to Japan.
HONOLULU, HI
Harvard Crimson

Alumni Gift $45 Million to Expand Asian American Studies

Ten Asian American alumni gifted more than $45 million to expand the Faculty of Arts and Sciences's Asian American studies program. By Zing Gee. Ten Asian American alumni gifted more than $45 million to expand the Faculty of Arts and Sciences’s Asian American studies program, the FAS announced on Tuesday.
COLLEGES
Harvard Health

Asian American studies takes major leap forward

The Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS) announced today a historic expansion of its Asian American studies program, enabled by a generous community of alumni who together provided more than $45 million in foundational support. The expanded program is part of the broader academic vision of Claudine Gay, Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, to strengthen the study of ethnicity, indigeneity, and migration so that Asian American studies, along with study of the Latinx and Muslim American experiences, can flourish at Harvard.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy