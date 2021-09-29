CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
45th Historic Bristol Day is set for Oct. 16

By Lower Bucks Times
 7 days ago
The 45th annual Historic Bristol Day is taking place Saturday, Oct. 16 (rain or shine), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation was forced to present the event virtually. But this year, it’s back to being in-person. The event will be dedicated to the memory of three members of the HBD committee – Carol Mitchener, Mary McIlvain and Sheree Napoli – who passed away during the year. It will also honor first responders, including military, police, firefighters, EMTs and frontline workers. Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered by AMI Health and complimentary masks will be available.

lowerbuckstimes.com

