County council, commissioners agree on $260,000 settlement from county funds for lease suit
The Porter County Council and the Board of Commissioners will pay $260,000 in county funds to settle a lawsuit over a former lease for office space for Child Support Services. The council voted 5-1 on the payout Tuesday, with a commissioners vote of 2-1 during a special meeting Wednesday. The funds are being taken out of the commissioners' cumulative capital development fund.
