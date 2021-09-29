Costly Global Warming Effects vs. Cool & Fun Global Warming Solutions
In part one of this two-part examination of global warming, we presented evidence that global warming has caused unprecedented melting of ice on Greenland, glaciers around the world, and the Arctic Ocean. In part 2, we present evidence that global warming is responsible for the increase in hurricane intensity, the increase in rainfall (and thus flooding) in some regions, and the increase in drought and fires in other regions.cleantechnica.com
Comments / 0