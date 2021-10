DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Boys and Girls Club is getting an overhaul to its teen room, thanks to help from retailer Aaron’s. CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, Tara Marlow, said the organization is calling the project the Keystone Club Teen Refresh, which is meant provide a fun and secure space for teens and Keystone Club members who are working toward academic success, career preparation and community service.