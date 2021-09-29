CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Andronis Arcadia Hotel (Santorini, Greece)

theluxurytravelexpert.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Last July, I enjoyed a terrific holiday on the Greek islands of Santorini, Mykonos, and Ios (Cyclades). You can read my trip reports here:. Review: Lufthansa A320neo Business Class from Frankfurt to Mykonos. Review: Aeonic Suites & Spa, Mykonos. Review: Myconian...

theluxurytravelexpert.com

theluxurytravelexpert.com

Review: Cavo Tagoo Santorini (Greece)

LIFESTYLE
vegnews.com

Santorini’s First Vegan Boutique Hotel Is Now Open

Vegan boutique hotel MOD Santorini has opened on the Greek island of Santorini. The family-owned hotel—originally built in the late 1970s—had been shut down for more than a decade before the owners passed it on to their son, Anargyros (Argiris) Fousteris. He and his partner, Christina Boutrou, are transforming the space into a fully renovated, adults-only vegan hotel.
INDUSTRY
Thrillist

The CDC Added 6 New Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a long and comprehensive list of countries that it advises Americans not to travel to due to the spread of COVID-19. The list is broken into four categories, between Level 1 and Level 4, with nations and territories in Level 4 considered the highest risk locations for contracting COVID-19.
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Meet Boji, the commuting street dog who rides trains for 18 miles every day

A train-hopping street dog has been fitted with a microchip by metro officials to track his movements across Istanbul after he became a welcome fixture on the morning commute. Boji has become a regular sight on buses and metro carriages, with Turks giving him a stroke or a pat on the head as he tours the city.
PETS
The Independent

Greyhound enjoys business class flight from Australia to Italy

Lewis the greyhound got a taste of luxury many of us will never experience last month, when he flew business class on a Singapore Airlines flight from Melbourne to Italy.Owner Mary Meister wanted to bring her beloved pup to Florence, where she has relocated from Australia, and came across the concept of “emotional support animals”, which passengers can bring onto the plane when travelling on certain carriers.“I was researching if dogs were allowed in the cabin, which some airlines, including Singapore Airlines allow,” she told Traveller.com.au.“Unfortunately they have weight restrictions which meant that Lewis didn’t qualify. I then saw that...
PETS
theluxurytravelexpert.com

Travel contests & sweepstakes: win luxury holidays!

Friday newsletters always feature luxury travel contests, tips, or news. Today: Travel contests & sweepstakes: win luxury holidays!. Every month, you can win exclusive holidays in my pick of the best luxury travel contests & sweepstakes on the internet. These contests are weekly updated on my travel blog here, so check back regularly.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Cuba's famed Varadero beach getting ready for tourists again

Little by little, vacationers are returning to one of the Caribbean’s most iconic beaches, which has been a nearly abandoned strip of glittering sand and turquoise seas for more than a year.Varadero, the surfside star of Cuba’s crucial tourism industry, is slowly getting ready for Cuba’s planned Nov. 15 formal reopening to global visitors.A handful of tourists, largely from Russia or Canada have strolled across the 22-kilometer (13-mile) swath of sand in recent days, hunting out the scattering of restaurants that have reopened, dawdling over handicrafts at the few stands that have reappeared.Medical personnel scan hotel visitors for...
WORLD
Entrepreneur

Hyatt (H) Strengthens Presence in Italy With New JdV Hotel

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H recently announced the addition of The Tribune Hotel to its JdV by Hyatt portfolio in Italy. This marks the brand’s first hotel in the region. Operated by AG Group’s AG Hotels, the property will be joining Hyatt’s existing portfolios of Hyatt Centric Murano Venice, Hyatt Centric Milano Centrale and Park Hyatt Milan.
INDUSTRY
allears.net

How Have 50th Anniversary Crowds Affected Disney World’s Wait Times?

Disney World’s 50th anniversary has officially begun this week, and the crowds were pretty busy on October 1st!. But, you may be wondering what the week leading up to it and afterwards were like, since the anniversary celebrations are so massive! Well, we’ve got a look at the attraction wait times we saw around Disney World during the start of the 50th anniversary!
TRAVEL
AFP

Volcano evacuees face huge reconstruction challenges

The lives of thousands may have been devastated by the volcano's eruption on La Palma island, but many are starting to dream of returning home and starting to rebuild. It has been more than two weeks since La Cumbre Vieja began erupting, forcing more than 6,000 people out of their homes as the lava burnt its way across huge swathes of land on the western side of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. And there is no legislation that prevents them from going back to their homes in the Aridane valley, a fertile agricultural area that is home to 20,000 people that has borne the brunt of the eruption, with the lava destroying more than 1,000 buildings. Unlike Italy's Mount Etna or Mount Fuji in Japan, which have one central vent, the volcano on La Palma makes a new fissure each time it erupts, meaning it isn't possible to set up a clearly defined exclusion zone.
JAPAN
The Independent

Mexico's Cancun airport passes pre-pandemic tourism mark

Mexico passed a milestone of sorts in September when the airport at the country’s biggest coastal resort, Cancun surpassed pre-pandemic levels of passengers.The Airports of the Southeast group, which runs the terminal at the Caribbean coast resort, said Wednesday it handled 1.66 million passengers in Cancun in September, 4.4% percent more than in the same month of 2019. By January 2020, the coronavirus pandemic cut pasenger numbers drastically, and only about 854,000 passengers used the airport in September 2020. It is unclear, but highly possible, that passenger levels at the Cancun airport for all of 2021 could equal...
WORLD

