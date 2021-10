WWE has removed all references to the new “woke” gimmick debuted by Joe Gacy on this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. As noted, this week’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Gacy come out and cut a promo on how the ring is a safe space, and NXT is home to the smallest microaggressions to the biggest grudges, but the ring is where differences are settled. He went on about how he brings a mindset of conflict resolution, and doesn’t need to use male privilege to get what he wants as he understands that life isn’t fair, but he believes we can achieve unity and tolerance for all, and he is the man that will show us how to achieve peace in the safe space that is the ring. He then lost to Cameron Grimes. Gacy worked the match while smiling at times, and offered his hand for a post-match shake. Grimes shook his hand but Gacy pulled him in for a hug and then left all smiles.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO