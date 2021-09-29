KEEN FOOTWEAR TAPS INTO GLOBAL DESIRE FOR CHANGE: LAUNCHES KEEN CORPS, LOYALTY PROGRAM REWARDING GOOD DEEDS

PORTLAND, Ore. (September 15 2021) – ​KEEN, Inc. (KEEN), the footwear brand on a mission to make outside inclusive and accessible to all, today launched KEEN Corps, a loyalty rewards program where fans will earn points for volunteering, donating to grass roots organizations, and shopping. Tapping into the global desire to change, the KEEN Corps encourages members to act, and rewards their efforts through exclusive branded products, unique events and special shopping access. Individual and collective dashboards allow members to track their efforts, as well as the full effect of the program. The first event is the KEEN Trail Clean-up Challenge happening with seven regional partners across the U.S. in September, 2021.