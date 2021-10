HARRISBURG – Bucks County Sen. Maria Collett unveiled the COVID-19 Nursing Workforce Initiative to provide greater support to PA nurses amidst the pandemic. The three-pronged plan uses $6.5 million in American Rescue Plan dollars to incentivize individuals to enter or remain in the nursing profession through student loan relief, apprenticeships and industry partnerships, and residency and mentorship programs. Prior to becoming a lawmaker, Collett was a registered nurse. Under the initiative, eligible nurses would be able to receive up to $7,500 in payments to reduce outstanding student loan debt. An Apprenticeship and Industry Partnership program will be operated by the Labor Department to highlight new career opportunities in the nursing field. Residency and Mentorship Programs will be administered by the Department of Human Services to expand the number of nurse residencies in PA hospitals and expand the number of nurse mentoring programs.

