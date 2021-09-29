CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Trash talking: Florida man captures alligator with bin

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZlzG_0cC3iQ0J00

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — In Florida, capturing an alligator is apparently as easy as taking out the trash.

But honestly, don’t try this at home. Alligators are fast, testy and unpredictable. An Army veteran in Central Florida, however, was able to use a trash bin to corral the gator, who had wandered onto his yard in Mount Dora.

Abdul Gene Malik, originally from north Philadelphia, posted the video on norfphilly_geno, his Instagram page.

“Somebody let me know when the head goes inside,” Malik says Tuesday to a group of people watching as they laughed nervously.

As Malik approaches the alligator with the 95-gallon, rollable trash bin, the reptile stands its ground at first. It then begins to hiss at the bin, perhaps hoping to intimidate its plastic enemy.

Then, Malik swings the lid of the bin, which hits the alligator on the head and sends it into attack mode. Malik then shoves the bin forward and the gator thrashes inside the bin as the man tips the receptacle into an upright position.

Needless to say, the people watching the incident broke into applause, SBNation reported. In a full video of the incident, Malik, who was dressed in white socks and sandals, then wheels the bin away to a nearby lake, where the alligators splashes into the water and swims away.

Malik even posted a GoFundMe page, with the headline, “Help us, Help You! North Philly Gator Catcher.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Watch the heart-in-mouth moment that a man uses a wheelie bin to capture an alligator

The moment a man unbelievably captured an alligator in a wheelie bin in Florida has been caught on camera.Footage of the incident showed a gigantic alligator on someone’s driveway, but rather than leaving it be and calling a professional to come and deal with it, the person in the clip decided to take matters into their own hands.Using a laid down wheelie bin with the opening pointed towards the dangerous animal, the man moved it towards the alligator, attempting to get it to go into the bin.As the animal moved backwards, the man kept driving the bin forward and eventually...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Dora, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
963xke.com

Holy Crap – Watch a Florida Man Trap an Alligator in a Trash Bin

Holy crap – this guy is really something. We can’t confirm but it has been reported that he is a veteran (so, perhaps that’s where these skills come from??) Anyway, vet or not, this very brave Florida man used a large trash bin to capture an alligator that was in front of a house.
FLORIDA STATE
NW Florida Daily News

In viral video, Florida man catches alligator in trash can. Fish & Wildlife says call the experts

If you see an alligator in Florida, please, don't use a garbage can to catch it. So says the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. In a viral video posted Tuesday, 26-year-old Eugene Bozzi of Mount Dora approached an alligator on his driveway with an open trash container, scooped it up and closed the lid. Bozzi then released the gator minutes later in a nearby pond.
FLORIDA STATE
Best of South Florida

Miami daily roundup: Brightline returns, Florida man catches alligator in trash can, and more

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, readers can learn more about the new Brightline service that lets you purchase tickets and have access to a special rideshare service; what's included in the new Miami-Dade County budget; how a Miami-based developer saved a historic South Florida institution; and watch a Florida man catch an alligator in a garbage can.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Gabby Petito's YouTube video posted while Brian Laundrie left her in Utah to fly home to Florida

Brian Laundrie's sister says she hasn't spoken to parents since Fort De Soto camping trip. Speaking candidly about the case, Brian Laundrie's sister is giving new insight into the timeline ahead of his disappearance. Cassie Laundrie says she is just as frustrated and heartbroken as everyone else about Gabby Petito’s death and her brother’s disappearance.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Trash Bin#Trash Talking#Central Florida#Gator#Cox Media Group
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Army
WKRG

UPDATE: Body found near Tillmans Corner Walmart believed not to be Brian Laundrie

UPDATE (9/20/21 3:57 PM) — Mobile police confirm to WKRG News 5 that the body found near the Tillmans Corner Walmart is not that of Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, whose body was found Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On Monday, FBI agents and police swarmed the home he shared with his parents in North Port, Fla. Petito had disappeared during a cross-country trip with Laundrie. A cause of death hasn’t yet been determined. Petito and Laundrie left in July in a converted van but Laundrie returned to Florida alone Sept. 1. He has been named a person of interest but has disappeared. A search of a Florida park turned up nothing. Posts on social media had been circulating that Laundrie could have possibly been spotted in Alabama. Mobile police are following up on those tips.
MOBILE, AL
maggrand.com

This photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito could be key

A photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito from the campsite where Dog the Bounty Hunter got tip could be key. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were captured behind bars, smiling at each other at a Florida campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter believes could hold that the photo could be the key to finding the dead woman’s fugitive beau.
CELEBRITIES
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
63K+
Followers
73K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy