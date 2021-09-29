Council gives first of 2 OKs needed to nix street assessments

A change to the way residents pay for street improvement projects got a first approval Tuesday from the Faribault City Council. If the proposal passes its second reading sometime next month, property owners will no longer be assessed for street improvements. Instead, the city will replace those dollars with increased franchise fees that show up on customers’ gas and electric utility bills. Residential customers will pay $10 more a month, $5 each on their gas and electric bills. Commercial and agricultural customers will pay $20 more per meter per month, large industrial customers will pay $100 more a month per meter.