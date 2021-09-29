Search Warrant Nets Methamphetamine Traffickers
LENOIR, NC (September 29, 2021) — On September 28, 2021, a residence, used for selling Methamphetamine, received a visit by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office ICE Unit, when they executed a drug search warrant at 5005 Turner Road in Granite Falls. The suspects, Donald Shawn Bridges, age 46, and Dion Lamont Lowman, age 45, were taken into custody without incident. Agents conducted a search of the home and located approximately 163 grams of Methamphetamine, that has a street value of $24,450.caldwelljournal.com
