Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) Council of Governments (COG) meets Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. via video/conference call. The agenda will include review and approval of O3A’s 2020-2023 Area Plan Update. Visit O3A’s website for meeting info (www.o3a.org) or call 866-720-4863. It is O3A policy that public meetings are accessible to people with disabilities. If you need assistance to participate in a meeting due to a disability as defined under the Americans with Disabilities Act or Washington Law Against Discrimination, please contact O3A’s ADA coordinator, Carol Ann Laase at 1-866-720-4863 or email carolann.laase@dshs.wa.gov to request an accommodation at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. O3A’s Advisory Council (AC) meets monthly on the 3rd Tuesday –see website for details.www.chinookobserver.com
