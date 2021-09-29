CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) Council of Governments (COG) meets Thursday, October 7, 2021

Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) Council of Governments (COG) meets Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. via video/conference call. The agenda will include review and approval of O3A’s 2020-2023 Area Plan Update. Visit O3A’s website for meeting info (www.o3a.org) or call 866-720-4863. It is O3A policy that public meetings are accessible to people with disabilities. If you need assistance to participate in a meeting due to a disability as defined under the Americans with Disabilities Act or Washington Law Against Discrimination, please contact O3A’s ADA coordinator, Carol Ann Laase at 1-866-720-4863 or email carolann.laase@dshs.wa.gov to request an accommodation at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. O3A’s Advisory Council (AC) meets monthly on the 3rd Tuesday –see website for details.

