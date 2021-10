JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's not beginning to look a lot like Christmas yet, but to make the holiday season merrier for families in need, efforts must start now. Starting this week, you can apply for Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance from the Salvation Army of Northeast Florida. Duval County families have until Oct. 22 to apply for turkey boxes for Thanksgiving and for their children under 12 to get presents from the Angel Tree program.

