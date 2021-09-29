CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

GROM Stock: Why It Substantially Increased Today

pulse2.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: GROM) increased over 95% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: GROM) – a company that operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years – increased over 95% today. There are no direct company-specific news articles driving the stock price up so it appears there are external factors at play.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

GMTX Stock: Why It Fell This Week

The stock price of Gemini Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GMTX) fell over 10% this week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Gemini Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GMTX) – a clinical-stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically-defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) – fell over 10% this week. Investors are responding negatively to Gemini Therapeutics announcing a corporate restructuring, including several executive officer transitions, to prioritize assets and focus on initiating and executing GEM103’s resource-intensive pivotal trial in geographic atrophy (GA).
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Grom Social Enterprises Stock Today?

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: GROM) is surging higher on abnormally high volume Wednesday. The company yesterday announced its Curiosity Ink Media is in development on "The Pirate Princess," a new, original intellectual property franchise slated for global theatrical distribution. Curiosity Ink Media, which was recently acquired by Grom Social...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

COLM Stock: Why It Fell Yesterday

The stock price of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) fell over 4% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) fell over 4% yesterday. Investors responded negatively to a bearish research report. BofA analyst Alexander Perry downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “Neutral” rating...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price
pulse2.com

TAK Stock: Why It Drastically Fell Today

The stock price of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) fell by over 10% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) fell by over 10% today. Investors responded negatively to the company announcing that a safety signal has emerged in Phase 2 studies of TAK-994, an investigational oral orexin agonist. And as an immediate precautionary measure, the company has suspended the dosing of patients and has decided to stop both Phase 2 studies early. This allows for a timely interpretation of the benefit /risk profile of TAK-994 and to determine the next steps for the program.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

MAXN Stock: $17 Price Target By Morgan Stanley

The shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) have received a price target of $17 by Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) have received a price target of $17 by Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro had initiated coverage of Maxeon Solar with an “Equal Weight” rating.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

ABEV Stock: $3.50 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) have received a price target of $3.50. These are the details. The shares of Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) have received a price target of $3.50 from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer upgraded Ambev to “Overweight” from “Equal Weight” while reducing the price target from $4.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Valuable Company

Measuring company valuations can be difficult. For private companies, there are no metrics, or very few, for analysts to use. However, for public companies, the yardstick is easy — market capitalization. Take the stock price and multiply it by the number of shares the company has outstanding. Apple places first among American companies with a […]
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Netflix Stock Is Soaring Today

Analyst firm Cowen & Co. posted a bullish preview of Netflix's upcoming third-quarter report. Cowen's domestic consumer survey highlighted Netflix's sector-leading popularity. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) were up 4.8% as of 1:14 p.m EDT on Tuesday. The streaming media veteran saw a bullish earnings preview from analyst firm Cowen & Co., which included rosy results from Cowen's proprietary media viewership survey.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Premarket Mover: Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Up 1.09%

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) is up 1.09% today. FB stock closed at $326.23 and is up $3.57 during pre-market trading. Pre-market tends to be more volatile due to significantly lower volume as most investors only trade between standard trading hours. FB has a roughly average overall score of 64 meaning the stock holds a better value than 64% of stocks at its current price. InvestorsObserver's overall ranking system is a comprehensive evaluation and considers both technical and fundamental factors when evaluating a stock. The overall score is a great starting point for investors that are beginning to evaluate a stock. FB gets a average Short-Term Technical score of 60 from InvestorsObserver's proprietary ranking system. This means that the stock's trading pattern over the last month have been neutral. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock currently has the 130th highest Short-Term Technical score in the Internet Content & Information industry. The Short-Term Technical score evaluates a stock's trading pattern over the past month and is most useful to short-term stock and option traders. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock's Overall and Short-Term Technical score paint a mixed picture for FB's recent trading patterns and forecasted price. Click Here To Get The Full Report on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shipping Stocks Plunged Today

Shares of shipping companies took a nosedive on Monday as the market weighed the future demand for their vessels. Investors appeared to be worried about shipping from China, higher rates, and even the oil spill in California. Shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) were down by as much as 10.2% early...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Appian Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) were sinking today in response to a broader sell-off in growth stocks amid an ongoing rotation out of high-priced tech stocks like Appian as investors anticipate rising interest rates and inflation and prepare for a more normal economic environment. Appian also held its first-ever Investor Day conference today, but there didn't appear enough news from that to give investors a reason to buy the stock on a down day.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Skillz Stock Tumbled Today

Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management, is one of the most influential investors on the market today -- and where she goes, many investors follow. On Thursday, many followed her out of mobile gaming-platform-developer Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ). The stock consequently fell by 1.5% on the day, which was steeper than the decline of the S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell on Tuesday after interest rates rose and an analyst warned that rising labor costs could pressure the e-commerce giant's profits. As of 2:45 p.m. EDT today, Amazon's stock was down 2.5%. So what. Growth stocks like Amazon are valued based upon their expected future earnings...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Vizio Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Vizio (NYSE:VZIO) popped 7% on Monday after the smart-TV maker received a favorable write-up in the financial publication Barron's. Barron's associate editor Jack Hough believes Vizio's stock is a great way for investors to profit from the growth of the streaming industry. He sees streaming devices such as Amazon's Fire TV Stick and Alphabet's Google Chromecast falling by the wayside as smart TVs, such as those sold by Vizio, become more affordable.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

Cracks in China's economy could have an adverse impact here and elsewhere around the world. GameStop can't afford any interruptions in the reboot of its business. Beijing moved to shore up its financial system, giving the stock market a big push higher. What happened. Shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) rose 2.4%...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy