GROM Stock: Why It Substantially Increased Today

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) is up 1.09% today. FB stock closed at $326.23 and is up $3.57 during pre-market trading. Pre-market tends to be more volatile due to significantly lower volume as most investors only trade between standard trading hours. FB has a roughly average overall score of 64 meaning the stock holds a better value than 64% of stocks at its current price. InvestorsObserver's overall ranking system is a comprehensive evaluation and considers both technical and fundamental factors when evaluating a stock. The overall score is a great starting point for investors that are beginning to evaluate a stock. FB gets a average Short-Term Technical score of 60 from InvestorsObserver's proprietary ranking system. This means that the stock's trading pattern over the last month have been neutral. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock currently has the 130th highest Short-Term Technical score in the Internet Content & Information industry. The Short-Term Technical score evaluates a stock's trading pattern over the past month and is most useful to short-term stock and option traders. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock's Overall and Short-Term Technical score paint a mixed picture for FB's recent trading patterns and forecasted price.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO