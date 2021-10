When Philadelphia 76ers All-Star point guard Ben Simmons made it known that he wouldn't be attending Media Day or training camp in an effort to force a trade, that meant everyone else within the Sixers organization would have to speak on his absence. After tumbling out of the playoffs in the second round at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks, and an offseason where rumors swirled about trading Simmons, everything was leading up to Media Day where everyone from Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid would be asked questions again regarding Simmons' status with the team.

