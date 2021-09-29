CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danish artist delivers two blank canvases for $84K in protest of low wages

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jp0HC_0cC3hEh200
© Getty Images

Danish artist Jens Haaning submitted two empty canvases after being given the equivalent of $84,000 in Danish kroner and euro bank notes, in protest of modern capitalism.

The Kunsten Museum of Modern Art commissioned Haaning to recreate two of his earlier pieces that featured bank notes attached to a canvas symbolizing the average annual wage in Denmark and Austria, according to The Associated Press. The museum intended to feature his work in their "Work it Out" exhibition on labor conditions and money.

However, he instead delivered two blank canvas — titling the work "Take the Money and Run" — to represent those working in "miserable" conditions.

"I encourage other people who have working conditions as miserable as mine to do the same," Haaning told a radio show this week on the P1 channel, part of Danish broadcaster DR, according to the AP. "If they're sitting in some shitty job and not getting paid, and are actually being asked to pay money to go to work, then grab what you can and beat it."

The museum received an email from Haaning two days before the exhibition saying he had sent new work, according to The Guardian. When they received the canvases, they were surprised and angered, saying he broke their legal agreement.

"We are not a wealthy museum," Lasse Andersson, the director of the Kunsten museum, said, according to The Guardian. "The money came from modest reserves earmarked for the upkeep of the building. We have to think carefully about how we spend our funds, and we don't spend more than we can afford."

Andersson said he is hopeful that Haaning will comply with the contract, which requires him to return the money by Jan. 16.

"I believe he will give it back to us. He is a well-regarded artist. But if we don't get it back, we will have to file charges against the artist," he told The Guardian.

However, Haaning denies having committed a crime and said he has no intention to comply with the contract.

"The artwork is that I have taken the money," he told the radio show, according to the AP. "It's not theft. It is breach of contract, and breach of contract is part of the work."

The museum will display the artwork for their exhibition, ending in mid-January, despite the discord. However, Andersson said he is still perplexed by the situation.

"We are a platform for art, we do not create performative art," he told The Guardian. "I'm just as puzzled as everyone else."

IN THIS ARTICLE
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Telegraph

Dutch youths parade through village dressed as Nazis in protest at Covid rules

Ten people dressed as Nazis staged a mock execution of a Jewish prisoner on the streets of a Dutch village in a reported protest against coronavirus restrictions. Images on social media of the young people giving Nazi salutes and appearing to carry weapons caused outrage in Urk, which has the lowest vaccination rate in the Netherlands.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland Jewish News

'There is a Jew hiding behind me – come and kill him'

When the former Trump administration announced that it was moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in December 2017, the reaction in the Muslim world and among Muslim communities in the West was predictably furious. In the Friday sermons that followed that announcement, several imams around the world denounced Israel in uncomplicatedly antisemitic terms, many of them quoting the same hadith – a saying attributed to the prophet Muhammed – that speaks of a mass slaughter of Jews by the Muslim faithful.
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Biggest Battle of World War II

Although the United States has been in many wars, Congress last used its power to declare war in 1942, according to the archives of the House of Representatives. That declaration was part of a series of declarations of war during World War II. The other well-known congressional actions were for World War I and the […]
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Boat Of Hope: Denmark’s Rescue Of 7,200 Danish Jews

This month marks the 78th anniversary of the rescue of over 7,200 Danish Jews, including former Danish ambassador to the Netherlands Ole Philipson, who were transported out of Denmark on boats like the Hanne Frank, now on display at the Holocaust Museum Houston. Denmark was the only country occupied by...
EUROPE
The Independent

Germany: Jewish group condemns singer's treatment at hotel

A leading Jewish group in Germany said Tuesday it was shocked by a German-Israeli singer's report of being turned away from a hotel in the eastern German city of Leipzig because he was wearing a Star of David pendant.Singer Gil Ofarim, who lives in Germany, shared a video on Instagram Tuesday showing him in front of the Westin hotel in Leipzig and saying a hotel employee asked him to put away his necklace in order to check into the hotel.The head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, responded on Twitter, saying “the antisemitic hostility against...
EUROPE
AFP

World leaders scramble to limit 'Pandora Papers' damage

World leaders were on the defensive on Monday after the release of millions of documents detailing how heads of state use offshore tax havens to stash assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars. But he sidestepped allegations that his family owned 11 offshore companies worth millions of dollars.
POLITICS
AFP

Nobel Physics Prize honours climate work

Japanese-American scientist Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann of Germany and Giorgio Parisi of Italy on Tuesday won the Nobel Physics Prize for climate models and the understanding of physical systems. The Nobel committee said it was sending a message with its prize announcement just weeks before the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, as the rate of global warming sets off alarm bells around the world. "The world leaders that haven't got the message yet, I'm not sure they will get it because we are saying it," said Thor Hans Hansson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics. "But... what we are saying is that the modelling of climate is solidly based in physics theory."
EARTH SCIENCE
The Hill

The Hill

