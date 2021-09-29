Danish artist delivers two blank canvases for $84K in protest of low wages

© Getty Images

Danish artist Jens Haaning submitted two empty canvases after being given the equivalent of $84,000 in Danish kroner and euro bank notes, in protest of modern capitalism.

The Kunsten Museum of Modern Art commissioned Haaning to recreate two of his earlier pieces that featured bank notes attached to a canvas symbolizing the average annual wage in Denmark and Austria, according to The Associated Press. The museum intended to feature his work in their "Work it Out" exhibition on labor conditions and money.

However, he instead delivered two blank canvas — titling the work "Take the Money and Run" — to represent those working in "miserable" conditions.

"I encourage other people who have working conditions as miserable as mine to do the same," Haaning told a radio show this week on the P1 channel, part of Danish broadcaster DR, according to the AP. "If they're sitting in some shitty job and not getting paid, and are actually being asked to pay money to go to work, then grab what you can and beat it."

The museum received an email from Haaning two days before the exhibition saying he had sent new work, according to The Guardian. When they received the canvases, they were surprised and angered, saying he broke their legal agreement.

"We are not a wealthy museum," Lasse Andersson, the director of the Kunsten museum, said, according to The Guardian. "The money came from modest reserves earmarked for the upkeep of the building. We have to think carefully about how we spend our funds, and we don't spend more than we can afford."

Andersson said he is hopeful that Haaning will comply with the contract, which requires him to return the money by Jan. 16.

"I believe he will give it back to us. He is a well-regarded artist. But if we don't get it back, we will have to file charges against the artist," he told The Guardian.

However, Haaning denies having committed a crime and said he has no intention to comply with the contract.

"The artwork is that I have taken the money," he told the radio show, according to the AP. "It's not theft. It is breach of contract, and breach of contract is part of the work."

The museum will display the artwork for their exhibition, ending in mid-January, despite the discord. However, Andersson said he is still perplexed by the situation.

"We are a platform for art, we do not create performative art," he told The Guardian. "I'm just as puzzled as everyone else."