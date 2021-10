Ethereum's price hit a record high above $4,360 in May. The crypto has since fallen about 20 percent from that peak. Many prospective investors are interested in Ethereum's price prediction to try to gauge where the altcoin will be at the end of 2021. Other investors want to find out how high Ethereum can go in 2022 and the coming years.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO