Public Health

At the peak of the pandemic, health care workers were heroes. Now, they’re getting threats

By Heather Hollingsworth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. More than a year after U.S. health care workers on the front lines against COVID-19 were saluted as heroes with nightly clapping from windows and balconies, some are being issued panic buttons in case of assault and ditching their scrubs before going out in public for fear of harassment.

Barbara Smith
7d ago

You can thank the government, the media and CDC for this. Whoever it is attacking these people are the ones who believe every contradictory story put out by these organizations. Just another way to divide the people.

