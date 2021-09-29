CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Report: Wyoming ranks 3rd for fiscal health, gets 'A' grade

By Robert Davis
KPVI Newschannel 6
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Wyoming earned an “A” grade for its fiscal health, according to a new report by fiscal watchdog group Truth in Accounting (TIA). The state has a tax surplus of more than $19,500 per resident, TIA found, which ranks as the third-highest surplus in the country behind Alaska and North Dakota, respectively. Only 11 states have enough money to pay all their fiscal obligations, according to the report.

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Oklahoma ranks 19th in U.S., receives 'C' grade for fiscal heath

(The Center Square) – A financial watchdog ranked Oklahoma 19th in the nation and stamped a “C” grade on the state for its current fiscal health. The Financial State of the States report from the nonprofit government watchdog Truth In Accounting (TIA) found that Oklahoma is among 39 states without enough money to pay its bills, leaving every state resident with a taxpayer burden of $2,300.
OKLAHOMA STATE
thecentersquare.com

New York gets failing grade for state finances in updated report

(The Center Square) – A year ago, when Truth in Accounting published its annual Financial State of the States report, it noted that New York entered the COVID-19 pandemic in “poor fiscal health.”. “And it will probably come out of the crisis even worse,” the think tank added. Fast forward...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Center Square

Missouri gets financial grade of 'C' for under-funded retirement pensions, health care benefits

(The Center Square) – Missouri’s financial health is better than many states, but its pension obligations are reason for concern. Truth in Accounting (TIA), a nonprofit organization committed to educating and empowering citizens with understandable, reliable and transparent government financial information, gave Missouri a “C” grade and rated it 24th out of 50 states in its latest report, “Financial State of the States 2021.”
MISSOURI STATE
KFOX 14

7 of the 10 worst economies are in states run by Democrats, report says

WASHINGTON (TND) — A report on the fiscal health of all 50 states showed that seven out of the 10 worst economies are in states run and led by Democrats. Truth in Accounting (TIA), a nonprofit providing economic information about the government to citizens, ranked Connecticut, New Jersey, Illinois, Hawaii, Delaware, California and New York within the top 10 worst financially healthy states. Each of these states has both a Democratically controlled legislature, as well as a Democrat governor.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Alaska State
State
Wyoming State
Motley Fool

These 10 States Have the Highest Minimum Wage

A state minimum wage of $12 or more earns you a spot on the list. There are many ways to keep your personal finances in good shape. However, having a good wage is often the key to healthy finances. Unfortunately, if you're an entry-level employee (or even a skilled employee...
BUSINESS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Reports Record Net Income For Fiscal Year

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The pandemic didn’t stop people from buying booze. In fact, a record number of was sold. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board brought in almost $3 billion in sales during its fiscal year, which ended June 30. That total is almost 14% higher than the previous year. That resulted in a net income totaling almost $265 million. The boost comes after most restaurants and bars were shut down much of last year or limited as to when and what they could sell.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecentersquare.com

Report shows 30 municipalities in New York burdened by 'fiscal stress'

(The Center Square) – A report released Wednesday by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found that 30 municipalities ended 2020 in some type of fiscal stress, with nine communities facing “significant” issues. The figures are almost identical to the 2019 report, which identified 31 counties, cities, towns and villages...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
beckershospitalreview.com

Wyoming health system offers employees $600 to get vaccinated

Cheyenne (Wyo.) Regional Health System said it will give bonuses and other rewards to employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19. To be eligible, employees must be fully vaccinated already or get fully vaccinated by Oct. 31, according to an email to staff from President and CEO Tim Thornell. Full‐time employees...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Press

SHS again ranked as No. 1 school in Wyoming

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School is the top high school in Wyoming for 2021, according to results of an annual nationwide survey by the U.S. News and World Report. Mitch Craft, Sheridan County School District 2 assistant superintendent for instruction and assessment, announced the achievement at the district board of trustees regular meeting Monday.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Report: Wyoming Had No Human Trafficking Convictions In 2020

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming saw zero new criminal human trafficking cases filed in federal courts last year, according to a recent report. The Human Trafficking Institute released its latest state analyses this week, and Wyoming had almost nothing in its report. Lori Hogan, spokeswoman...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Iowa business association vice president calls 2021 corporate tax changes ‘a mixed bag’

(The Center Square) – Iowa's corporate income tax rates will decrease for the 2021 tax year as changes in Senate File 2417, a bill passed in 2018, are implemented. The Iowa Department of Revenue released tax guidance Oct. 4 on the changes for 2021 taxes, which also include the elimination of federal deductibility and the Iowa corporate income Alternative Minimum Tax. Under Senate File 619, which Gov. Kim Reynolds signed in June, bonus depreciation will be allowed for property placed in service for tax year 2021 and beyond. Iowa had the highest corporate income tax rate, 12%, before the bill, which lowered it to 9.8%.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truth In Accounting
KPVI Newschannel 6

New advanced nuclear guide spotlights Wyoming Natrium plant

In the four months since TerraPower and Rocky Mountain Power announced plans to build an advanced nuclear facility at a retiring Wyoming coal plant, the state has emerged as an early industry leader. The proposed modular reactor features prominently in a report published Thursday by the Nuclear Innovation Alliance, an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lawmakers map out timeline for Wyoming redistricting

DOUGLAS — State lawmakers tasked with overseeing the once-in-a-decade redistricting process developed a schedule Wednesday for the remainder of their work. The Joint Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions agreed to meet in mid-November and then again in December, likely in Cheyenne. The committee is aiming to have a bill with the final redistricted map by January.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

House tax bill would hit the middle class hard

A new congressional report shows that the tax increase bill approved by the House Ways and Means Committee would increase taxes on millions of taxpayers making less than $400,000. That would violate a pledge President Joe Biden has made repeatedly. The House tax bill would raise taxes by $2.1 trillion,...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy