Report: Wyoming ranks 3rd for fiscal health, gets 'A' grade

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The pandemic didn’t stop people from buying booze. In fact, a record number of was sold. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board brought in almost $3 billion in sales during its fiscal year, which ended June 30. That total is almost 14% higher than the previous year. That resulted in a net income totaling almost $265 million. The boost comes after most restaurants and bars were shut down much of last year or limited as to when and what they could sell.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO