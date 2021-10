While this might make Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe uncomfortable, a new bill advancing in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives will give parents better insight into what their children will be learning in school. Parents who have students in public schools would gain access to their children’s school curriculum, according to the bill. Important details of students’ curriculum such as lesson plans, textbook titles, and topics of discussion would be posted for parents to access through their computers, according to the new legislation in the Pennsylvania House.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO