‘The search now is really on’: Dog the Bounty Hunter feels he’s close to finding Brian Laundrie

By Darcie Loreno
WOWK
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJW) — TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter — AKA Duane Lee Chapman — feels he is close to finding Brian Laundrie, TMZ reports. The FBI issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest, but he was previously only wanted for questioning after his fiancé Gabby Petito disappeared and was later found dead in Wyoming back on September 19. The case has generated massive nationwide interest since an investigation began a few weeks ago.

