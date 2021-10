A mother is behind bars after authorities say they found her passed out in her vehicle with a syringe sticking out of her leg, and her 1-year-old in the backseat. Pleasant Grove police arrested 30-year-old Brittani Tilghman Tuesday in the parking lot of a convenience store. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, there were numerous syringes scattered inside the vehicle, including in the backseat with daughter.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO