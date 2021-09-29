Keith Randolph Jr. returns to lineup at Purdue after injury scare: “I thought it was my ACL”
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — When Keith Randolph Jr. went down against UTSA, the worst scenario entered his mind after hearing a pop in his knee. “Initially I thought it was my ACL,” Randolph Jr. said on Wednesday in his first media availability since getting hurt. “You could see me on the sideline saying, ‘Please God just don’t let it by my ACL, I didn’t know.’ I just thought all the hard work I put in to the season, I wouldn’t have a chance to show the world all the hard work I’ve put in.”www.wcia.com
