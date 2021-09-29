CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephanie Grisham admits the Trump administration was dishonest

By Erik Wemple
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking for Donald Trump warps your sense of reality, degrades your self-respect and wrecks your future. It also puts a fresh spin on what passes for professional achievement. For proof of that last consideration, consider how former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham looks back on her actions of Jan. 6, 2021. “One thing I’m proud of that day was that I was the first to resign over the siege on the Capitol,” writes Grisham in her new book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House.” “And perhaps news of my departure emboldened others, or so I’d like to think. Shortly after news of my resignation leaked out, others resigned. Then Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao quit — a big deal, since she was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s wife. Then Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Then another. Then another.”

judy knobling
5d ago

I admire her. She was put in an impossible situation and managed to stall Trump's craziness to an extent by not spreading his attacks and vindictiveness.

pistol 2006
5d ago

She was the worst first lady in the history of America.Considering her husband was the worst president of all time they were very compatible.

Charles Roach
4d ago

just goes to show you the nuts were always there Trump just did Trump. He exploited a commodity which was there to manipulate. Who would of guess those people still bear grudges about the Civil War! Come on guys you lost then and you lost now, but of course if we didn't know then we know now. Lucky break you're in America because any other country would be shooting you buy now..

Daily Beast

GOP Hopeful Sues Ex-Girlfriend Stephanie Grisham Amid Tell-All Book Tour

Max Miller, an Ohio congressional candidate and all-around “great guy” according to Donald Trump, filed a defamation suit against former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday. Grisham, Miller’s ex-girlfriend who is on a media tour promoting her tell-all book, has claimed Miller physically abused her during their relationship.
CNN

Mike Pence gets 1/6 amnesia

(CNN) — There's no other American who should remember January 6 more vividly than Mike Pence, the former vice president. Pence was there. When insurrectionists marched from then-President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally up to Capitol Hill and overran the US Capitol building, some were chanting "Hang Mike Pence!"
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
Washington Post

Stephanie Grisham confirms that prime-time Fox News is state news

There were many layers to the coziness between the Trump White House and Fox News: a revolving personnel door, the crossing of ethical lines and access, access, access. On Tuesday morning, former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham stressed the most elemental part of the relationship: “That’s just where we went to get what we wanted out,” said Grisham on CNN’s “New Day” while promoting her new book. “They by and large didn’t get tough with us; they just took what we were saying and disseminated it,” said Grisham in an interview with hosts Brianna Keilar and John Berman.
AOL Corp

Ex-press secretary Stephanie Grisham: If Trump wins in 2024, 2nd term will be about 'revenge'

If former President Donald Trump runs and wins back the White House in 2024, his second term in office will be all about "revenge," his former press secretary said Monday. In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Stephanie Grisham said that the former president's administration often held back in pursuing retribution against his perceived political enemies because he was seeking reelection.
The Independent

Insiders feared Trump’s kids would make family look like Beverly Hillbillies when meeting Queen, book says

Melania Trump’s chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds worried that the Trump family were “going to look like the Beverly Hillbillies” and would “be an embarrassment to the whole country” as the former first family visited Queen Elizabeth II to attend a state dinner in London in 2019. Ms Reynolds made the remarks to her successor in the chief of staff role, Stephanie Grisham, who revealed the episode in her book I’ll Take Your Questions Now, which was published on Tuesday. Ms Grisham served as a campaign aide on the 2016 Trump campaign. She went on to service as press...
New York Post

Ex-NSC official admits it unlikely Russia had blackmail info on Trump

A former National Security Council (NSC) official who testified that then-President Donald Trump attempted to use the Ukrainian government for a “domestic political errand” has dismissed the theory the Kremlin had damaging information about the 45th president it used to extract concessions from him. “What Putin had on Trump is...
CNN

Why we shouldn't give Stephanie Grisham a pass

(CNN) — Stephanie Grisham is on something of a reclamation tour these days. In support of her tell-all memoir about her time in the Trump White House -- she was chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump and served as press secretary for President Donald Trump -- Grisham is making sure everyone knows that she had long harbored doubts about the then-President and his grip on reality.
POTUS
Washington Post

Mike Pence and Nikki Haley hedge their Trump 2024 bets

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1979, Pope John Paul II paid the first papal visit to the White House, welcomed by President Jimmy Carter. The get-together came some 60 years after the first papal audience for a sitting U.S. president, Woodrow Wilson, in 1919.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Trump Aide Reflects On White House Chaos And Mismanagement

Years before former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham got the job, she kept a photo of the White House in her office as a reminder of her dream. As she writes in her new book, I'll Take Your Questions Now, her dream was to stand behind the famous lectern in the James S. Brady Briefing room as press secretary and conduct a briefing.
POTUS

