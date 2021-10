MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The delta wave of the coronavirus appears to be receding in Vermont, although forecast models are still uncertain, according to state officials. While officials say case numbers are coming down in Vermont and the rest of the country, the latest modeling forecast is still showing some uncertainty in the coming weeks. Daily case counts have trended downward over the past two weeks by about 23% after September’s spike. Hospitalizations and deaths are also dropping.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO