Marin Voice: System forces taxpayers to subsidize industry’s environmental destruction
As taxpayers, we are subsidizing corporate polluters to destroy the environment, then we pay them again to patch it up. It’s insane. Governments use subsidies to encourage certain industries. These incentives include cash grants, interest-free loans, tax breaks or insurance. There’s another less obvious subsidy when a company is allowed to pass production costs to others. Economists call this “externalizing costs.” This subsidy encourages planetary destruction.www.marinij.com
