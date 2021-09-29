October weather outlook

We are two days away from the first week of October, and we are feeling a bit more like summer than fall. Will the warm and muggy conditions follow us into October?. The main reason we have been seeing summerlike weather across Northern Alabama to end out September is thanks to a southerly wind flow. We will begin to see a change in the weather pattern heading into the new month. With winds shifting out of the north-northwest, thanks to a frontal passage Monday, it will start to usher slightly cooler and drier air into the region.