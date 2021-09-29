CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, AL

October weather outlook

By Jessica Camuto
WHNT-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are two days away from the first week of October, and we are feeling a bit more like summer than fall. Will the warm and muggy conditions follow us into October?. The main reason we have been seeing summerlike weather across Northern Alabama to end out September is thanks to a southerly wind flow. We will begin to see a change in the weather pattern heading into the new month. With winds shifting out of the north-northwest, thanks to a frontal passage Monday, it will start to usher slightly cooler and drier air into the region.

whnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
State
Alabama State
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Outlook
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy