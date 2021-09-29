Special Weather Statement issued for Runnels, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Runnels; Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Taylor and northeastern Runnels Counties through 415 PM CDT At 334 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Drasco, or near Bradshaw, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tuscola, Lawn, Bradshaw, Drasco and Ovalo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH