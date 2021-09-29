Tim David Jensen, 77, of Hamlin, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Friendship Home in Audubon from complications of Lewy Body Disease. Tim was born in Carroll on June 30, 1944, the son of Christian Marinus and Mildred Eloise (Jenkins) Jensen. Tim lived in Audubon County most of his life; graduating from Exira High School in 1962. He owned and operated Jensen Lawn Service for 40 years. Tim also worked as a bridge inspector for the Iowa Department of Transportation and in March of 2008, retired after 21 years of service.