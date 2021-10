Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play his first Champions League match at Old Trafford since rejoining Manchester United when they host Villarreal on Wednesday.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best nights at the stadium in the competition for the Portugal forward, who won the first of his five European Cups with United and is the Champions League’s record scorer.Manchester United 7 Roma 1 (quarter-final second leg, April 10 2007)Having not previously scored in the competition, Ronaldo notched a brace as United thrashed a stunned Roma to advance into the semi-finals 8-3 on aggregate. Sir...

