‘Unfold’ podcast explores curiosity-driven research

By Amy Quinton
Davis Enterprise
 7 days ago

“Unfold,” a UC Davis podcast, returns for its third season with hosts Amy Quinton and Kat Kerlin bringing stories of awe, wonder and discovery as they explore curiosity-driven research at UC Davis. They’ll talk to researchers whose curiosity has led them to some discoveries like why songs get stuck in...

www.davisenterprise.com

Comments / 0

