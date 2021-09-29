‘Unfold’ podcast explores curiosity-driven research

Your browser does not support the audio element. Hosts Kylie Hagmann, Kathryn Evenson, and Marisa Medine are back again. The three, who are also copy editors for Videtteonline.com, call their podcast series the BookBirds. They admit they could talk for hours about books, writing, life and everything in between. Their second episode is dedicated to Sarah J. Maas’ "A Court Of Thorns And Roses" series. Focusing on the different tropes, the genre, and the age category. They dove into all that goes into the world Feyre lives in. “A Court Of Thorns And Roses” is the first book in the series. The story is about a young huntress, Feyre, who kills a wolf and pays the ultimate sacrifice for it. She is dragged into this magical land of faeries that were only heard from legends. Will she fall for the fae that took her from her home?

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO