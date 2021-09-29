CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock Express fans to get look at prospects with Cole Winn, Sam Huff call-ups

Austin American-Statesman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROUND ROCK -— Over the last month Round Rock Express fans caught a glimpse of what could be key elements of the Texas Rangers by late 2022 or early '23. Texas promoted three top prospects from Double-A Frisco for the Triple-A Final Stretch, a bonus 10 games tacked onto the season. Right-handed pitcher Cole Winn is No. 3 in the Rangers' organization, according to MLB Pipeline, catcher Sam Huff is No. 5 and former Baylor Bears infielder Davis Wendzel is No. 11.

