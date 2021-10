PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman from southwestern Arizona is facing felony charges after state prosecutors said she "harvested" ballots and voted for another person last year. The Arizona Attorney General's Office said Guillermina Fuentes from San Luis collected four voted ballots from other people during the August 2020 Primary Election and deposited them into a ballot box on Election Day. Arizona law says only family members, household members or caregivers of the voter can collect early ballot from another person and Fuentes wasn't any of those, investigators said.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO