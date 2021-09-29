Watertown woman pleads not guilty in death of 16-month-old
A Watertown woman charged with murder in the death of a 16-month-old child in her care appeared in court Wednesday and entered pleas of not guilty. Amanda Walder, 30, has been in custody at the Codington County Detention Center. That's after she was indicted by a Codington County grand jury on one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree manslaughter and aggravated battery of an infant.www.thepublicopinion.com
